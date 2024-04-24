Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts for Everton as Sean Dyche makes two changes against Liverpool

Everton team confirmed to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Apr 2024, 19:01 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 19:05 BST
Everton pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Everton pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start for Everton as they face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park.

The striker came off in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest with a knock to his knee. But Calvert-Lewin has overcome his issue to spearhead the Toffees’ attack.

Sean Dyche does make two changes. Ashley Young is benched, with Ben Godfrey starting at right-back. Meanwhile, James Garner comes in for Andre Gomes in midfield.

Beto is not involved because of concussion protocol after his sickening head blow suffered against Forest. Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Dele and Lewis Dobbin also miss out.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Gomes, Young, Warrington, Danjuma, Hunt, Chermiti.

