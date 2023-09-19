‘Be an identity’ - Don Hutchinson names Everton next manager if Sean Dyche departs
Everton have picked up just one point in their opening five Premier League games.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson has called for Graham Potter to become new Everton manager - if Sean Dyche were to be replaced.
The Toffees sit on just one point from their opening five Premier League matches this season. The 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend leaves Everton in the relegation zone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Having narrowly secured Premier League survival for the previous two campaigns, there are growing fears among supporters that the Blues will be in another dogfight this campaign.
Dyche steered Everton to safety after he succeeded Frank Lampard as manager in January. But after the Arsenal loss, there is growing pressure on Dyche among fans, with Everton failing to score in their opening three games at Goodison Park in 2023-24.
And Hutchinson, posting on Twitter, has suggested that Potter - who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea after an impressive spell as Brighton boss - would be the man he’d turn to if a decision is made on Dyche. He said: “Graham Potter for me. At least there will be an identity and some good football to watch. Win or lose you gotta go to a match and try and enjoy the game.” Everton return to action when they make the trip to Brentford on Saturday.