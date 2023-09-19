Everton have picked up just one point in their opening five Premier League games.

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson has called for Graham Potter to become new Everton manager - if Sean Dyche were to be replaced.

The Toffees sit on just one point from their opening five Premier League matches this season. The 1-0 loss to Arsenal last weekend leaves Everton in the relegation zone.

Having narrowly secured Premier League survival for the previous two campaigns, there are growing fears among supporters that the Blues will be in another dogfight this campaign.

Dyche steered Everton to safety after he succeeded Frank Lampard as manager in January. But after the Arsenal loss, there is growing pressure on Dyche among fans, with Everton failing to score in their opening three games at Goodison Park in 2023-24.