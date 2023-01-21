Register
‘Done deal’ - Everton poised to complete first January signing as transfer details emerge

Arnaut Danjuma is set to join Everton having attracted interest from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

By Will Rooney
5 hours ago
<p>Arnaut Danjuma. Picture: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Everton have won the race for Arnaut Danjuma.

The forward is set to sign for the Toffees on loan from Villarreal pending a medical.

Frank Lampard’s had to be patient as he aims to bolster his attacking options and guide Everton out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Ann Danjuma, who helped Villarreal reach the Champions League semi-final last season, is poised to become the Blues’ first signing of the January transfer window.

However, Everton reportedly have no option to buy Danjuma at the end of the season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Everton, here we go! Full agreement reached during the night and details now sorted. It’s done deal, Danjuma’s back to Premier League #EFC Understand the medical tests will take place on Saturday morning. Straight loan from Villarreal, NO buy option.”

