Arnaut Danjuma is set to join Everton having attracted interest from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Arnaut Danjuma. Picture: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have won the race for Arnaut Danjuma.

The forward is set to sign for the Toffees on loan from Villarreal pending a medical.

Frank Lampard’s had to be patient as he aims to bolster his attacking options and guide Everton out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Ann Danjuma, who helped Villarreal reach the Champions League semi-final last season, is poised to become the Blues’ first signing of the January transfer window.

However, Everton reportedly have no option to buy Danjuma at the end of the season.