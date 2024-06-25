Deals look set to be completed and he will certainly have new faces to work with, but who is being linked?Deals look set to be completed and he will certainly have new faces to work with, but who is being linked?
George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Jun 2024, 18:01 BST

Everton transfer rumours: The summer window has been surprisingly busy for Everton so far

Everton’s recent years in the transfer market have been extremely frugal due to their financial restrictions but this summer could be a different story.

In fact, it is already a far different landscape. Given that takeover news is positive (for once) and the looming profit and sustainability deadline is set to arrive with the club in a strong position, they are set to strengthen their squad after years of hardship.

Worries over selling key players have dissipated, as it stands, and the club has already completed a few deals in the first two weeks of the window being open. With the transfer rumour mill currently in overdrive, we’ve decided to look at which deals have been completed, which are close and who else is rumoured to arrive at Goodison Park?

Linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin seems to be in demand. His contract is up next summer and after playing the most games in a campaign since 2021, he may be ready for a move. He managed 8 goals and 3 assists last season and he could exit to raise funds.

The defender will enter the final year of his contract and if Everton want to recoup money - which is likely - then he could go this summer. He played himself back into contention in the second half of the season but it is clear fitness issues are still rife and there has been interest from England and abroad.

Far from the player he was a few seasons ago, he looks set for an exit after two separate loan spells away last season at Southampton and Sheffield United.

The Belgian is currently in fine form at Euro 2024 and the latest reports from Sky Sports News claim he is still expected to leave this summer. This is despite the fact they have reduced the risk of having to sell any of their key stars this summer. Valued over £50m, he would be a huge miss but the sizeable fee- which would be a profit on the £33m paid in 2022 - would be able to help find suitable replacements.

