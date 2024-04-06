Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche reckons Everton should have had a chance to double their lead from the penalty spot in their victory over Burnley.

The Toffees earned a first win in 14 Premier League games as they edged a 1-0 triumph at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed the only goal in stoppage-time when he charged down Arijanet Muric’s clearance.

Everton were then given a huge boost when Dara O’Shea was sent off for Burnley for a foul on Dwight McNeil when he was the last defender. Dyche felt that the home side could have had a penalty for a foul on James Garner. Then in the closing stages, Beto burst through on goal and appeared to be dragged down but a foul was not given.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Everton manager Dyche said: “The biggest thing for me is to believe in what they were doing. They stuck at it, kept asking questions. It was a funny game. I hate crying it in about referees or whatever but how we don’t get a penalty again with Jimmy Garner. It was identical to Dom’s last week down at Bournemouth. People see it; I don’t know how we don’t get them. More important, it was more important with the menaltity to win. We have lost a lot of the players.

“I think the ref has got no choice with that one [the red card]. It’s not a terrible tackle but he’s caught him late and is clearly through their backline. I’m surprised with the second one. I don’t like seeing red cards but Beto cuts across him. In the Premier League, if you catch someone then we all know what happens but apparently not today. A sending off not a penalty by the way, it was outside the box