'Don't know' - Nottingham Forest sweating on key attacking pair ahead of Everton clash
Nottingham Forest are sweating on the fitness of Anthony Elanga ahead of their crunch Premier League relegation battle against Everton.
The Toffees remain just two points above the drop zone after a chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea earlier this week. Sean Dyche’s side have been docked eight points for two separate deductions as a result of breaching profit and sustainability rule, leaving them in 16th and have another fight to keep their top-flight status.
Forest were punished by two points for breaking spending rules and it leaves them one point and one place below Everton ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday. The City Ground side earned a 2-2 draw against Wolves in their previous game but were without Elanga.
The winger has recorded five goals and eight assists since joining Forest from Manchester United last summer. Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi - who has netted six goals this term - is also doubtful. The striker has been absent for Forest’s previous six games but is making progress from a thigh injury.
After Forest’s draw against Wolves, manager Nuno Espirito Santo responded whenwas asked if Elanga will be available for the Everton game. Via the Nottingham Post, he replied: “I don’t know. I’m not sure.”
And on whether Awoniyi might be back for the Goodison encounter, Santo added: “We have to wait and see. Individually they (Elanga and Awoniyi) are progressing but for today they were not available. Let’s wait for the next one.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.