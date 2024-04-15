Everton play their first match since being handed their latest Premier League points deduction when they make the trip to Chelsea (20.00 BST).

The Toffees were last week docked two points for being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. And after being hit with a six-point punishment earlier in the campaign, it’s dragged Everton into the relegation shake-up.

The Blues should be in 14th and 10 points above the drop zone. Instead, Sean Dyche’s men are 16th and just two points clear of the bottom three. But their situation remains in their own hands, with 18th-placed Luton Town suffered a 5-1 defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

It means that Everton mathematically need 14 points from their remaining seven games to confirm survival, although it’s likely to be less. Last time out, Dyche’s side arrested a 13-match winless streak by defeating Burnley 1-0 at Goodison.

They now prepare to face a Chelsea side who have been volatile throughout the campaign. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have quality in abundance but are also vulnerable, having drawn 2-2 against basement side Sheffield United in their previous game.

Dyche’s options are set to be boosted by the returns of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Arnaut Danjuma although the Everton boss admitted at his pre-match press conference that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner were carrying issues.

The Toffees can also take confidence that they beat Chelsea 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Goodison in December and have earned draws in their past two visits to Stamford Bridge.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Chelsea.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper barely made a save last week against Burnley and may be in for a busier afternoon.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman Showed all of his quality and nous against Burnley and underlined why he remains first choice.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Much better against Burnley than he has been in recent weeks and remains an indispensable player.