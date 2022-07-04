Club legend Duncan Ferguson is leaving Everton.

The Goodison Park hero departs as first-team coach to pursue his career as a first-team manager.

Ferguson scored 73 goals in 273 appearances during two spells with the Toffees in his playing days - and was part of the 1995 FA Cup-winning squad.

He returned to Everton in 2011 as an academy coach before being promoted to the first team.

Ferguson also had two spells as caretaker manager - firstly in December 2019 when enginering a victory over Chelsea and then earning draws with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Scot also took charge of Everton’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in January after Rafa Benitez was sacked.

Now Ferguson, 50, wants to land a top job in his own right.

What’s been said

Speaking to Everton’s club website, he said: “It’s been a massive decision for me. An incredibly difficult one but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career and look for that new challenge. Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management.

“The club has been fantastic with me. They’ve supported me all the way through my journey.

“You’ve got the chairman who has supported me as a player and as a coach. He’s been amazing with me, so I would like to thank him. And then there’s people like our CEO Denise [Barrett-Baxendale] who has been fantastic.

“It really is a caring club with some proper people in it. They’re massive Evertonians.

“And, of course, there’s the fans. They’ve been incredible to me since I came in ’94. We’ve got a strong bond.