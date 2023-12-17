Sean Dyche has cast doubt over whether Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure will be fit for Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

The Toffees earned a fourth successive Premier League victory with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Despite a 10-point deduction, Sean Dyche's side are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup. They welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Tuesday evening and are potentially 270 minutes from Wembley. However, Mykolenko was absent against Burnley with a groin issue while Doucoure limped off at half-time because of a hamstring problem.