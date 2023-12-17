Dyche says if Mykolenko and Doucoure will be available for Everton against Fulham in quarter-final
Vitalli Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure injury update ahead of Everton vs Fulham.
Sean Dyche has cast doubt over whether Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure will be fit for Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Fulham.
The Toffees earned a fourth successive Premier League victory with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Despite a 10-point deduction, Sean Dyche's side are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Everton now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup. They welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Tuesday evening and are potentially 270 minutes from Wembley. However, Mykolenko was absent against Burnley with a groin issue while Doucoure limped off at half-time because of a hamstring problem.
Speaking to evertontv, Dyche is unsure if the pair will be available to face the Cottagers. The Toffees boss said: "Abdoulaye had a tight hamstring, so he's another one we're just going to have to wait and see. Myko will be touch and go for Tuesday - I think Doucs will probably be touch and go. We get [Branthwaite and Gana] back from suspension."