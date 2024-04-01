Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United have suffered a 'huge blow' ahead of Everton clash

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has admitted that Anthony Gordon's absence for Newcastle United against Everton is a huge blow.

The forward will not face his former club when the Toffees make the trip to St James' Park on Tuesday night. Gordon, who came through the youth ranks at Everton before being sold to the Magpies for up to £45 million in January 2023, was sent off in Newcastle's thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham United.

Gordon had won both of Howe's side's penalties which were converted by Alexander Isak. But shortly after Harvey Barnes' 90th-minute winner, Gordon was given a second yellow card for time-wasting when kicking the ball away.

As a result, Gordon must serve a one-match suspension and is therefore unavailable to face Everton. Newcastle boss Howe said: "That's a huge blow for us, it sort of summed up the day really another absentee. A big blow for us, especially for him personally with the game it was but Harvey [Barnes] and Elliot [Anderson] have come on the pitch and done really well so at least we have players in form."