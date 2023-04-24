Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
42 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
45 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

‘We know’ - Eddie Howe makes Goodison Park atmosphere claim ahead of Everton vs Newcastle

Everton face Newcastle United at Goodison Park with both teams experiencing different Premier League fortunes.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle United must be prepared for a 'hostile' Goodison Park when they travel to Everton on Thursday night.

The Magpies are enjoying a fantastic season and have surpassed almost everyone's expectations. They are third in the Premier League table after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 yesterday afternoon and on track to qualify for the Champions League.

Everton, on the other hand, couldn't find themselves much worse off. A 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend saw them drop into the relegation zone because of Leicester City's victory over Wolves.

Most Popular

The Toffees are in a scrap for survival for a second straight campaign after narrowly keeping their top-flight status on the penultimate day of 2021-22. Everton earned a crucial 1-0 win against Newcastle in their battle at the bottom last term, with Alex Iwobi scoring in stoppage-time.

And Howe insists that the St James' Park outfit are in for another tough evening and is not getting carried away despite their emphatic triumph over Tottenham.

The Newcastle boss, who grew up supporting Everton, said via the Newcastle Chronicle: "Me personally, no. I am talking about Everton now and making sure we focus on our next game.

"We went there this time last year really in a similar position in the sense of evening game, Everton desperate for the win themselves, we were desperate for the win and it was a difficult evening for us, so we need to learn the lessons from that. We know how hostile it's going to be.

"I don't sense they (the players) are looking ahead – I don't think we can afford to look ahead. I think we can only afford to look ahead as in day-by-day and making sure that we come in tomorrow with the right attitude and thinking about our next performance and how we could have improved today's performance.

"That's always how I've worked. You take the good bits and you take the bits you can improve and then you try to put the foundations in place to allow you to improve, so that's what we'll do."

Related topics:Eddie HoweNewcastlePremier LeagueChampions LeagueTottenham HotspurCrystal PalaceLeicester CityWolves