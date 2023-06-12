Register
Eight breathtaking new photos of Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction

Everton are set to move into their new stadium in the 2024-25 season.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:35 BST

The football season may be over - and Everton fans can rest easy over the summer.

For a second successive season, the Toffees narrowly retained their Premier League status. A 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign ensured that Sean Dyche’s side avoided relegation.

The planning will be going ahead for next term already, with Dyche well aware of the task he’ll again face to ensure that Everton are not in another dogfight at the foot of the table.

Indeed, 2023-24 is set to be Everton’s final full season at the historic Goodison Park. The Blues will move out of the Grand Old Lady at some stage in the 2024-25 campaign and supporters will be hoping they give the historic stadium one final season she deserves.

Everton will switch to their new 52,888-seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, with construction continuing to happen at a rate of knots.

Here’s the latest photos that show the impressive work taking place on the city’s waterfront.

Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Image

