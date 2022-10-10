Everton lost 2-1 to Man Utd but swathes of fans cheered on Frank Lampard’s squad as they arrived at Goodison Park.

Evertonians yet again turned out in force to welcome the team bus ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

Toffees fans turned out in their droves last season and played a huge part in Frank Lampard’s side avoiding Premier League relegation.

And although it is not for every home game this season, it is still happening on a regular basis.

Swathes of supporters situated themselves on Goodison Road some 90 minutes before kick-off to give Lampard and his squad a hero’s reception at the Grand Old Lady.

The Blues fell to a 2-1 loss against United but there’s still plenty of optimism among fans. Everton sit 12th in the table.

Take a look at some of the photos that were captured before the game.

1. Everton fans welcome in the team bus ahead of their clash against Man Utd at Goodison Park. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Everton fans welcome in the team bus ahead of their clash against Man Utd at Goodison Park. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Everton fans welcome in the team bus ahead of their clash against Man Utd at Goodison Park. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Everton fans welcome in the team bus ahead of their clash against Man Utd at Goodison Park. Photo Sales