It proved a frustrating summer transfer deadline day for Everton.

By manager Sean Dyche’s own admission, the Toffees’ lack of business on the final day of the window was not ‘ideal’. Everton were working on deals yet Dyche admitted they did not suit the club from a business perspective.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi was sold to Fulham for around £22 million, Neal Maupay joined Brentford on loan and Tom Cannon joined Leicester City for around £7.5 million.

As a result, sections of supporters have expressed concern that Everton’s squad may be slightly short of options. The Blues could name just seven players on the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Sheffield United - with two being goalkeepers - and have taken just one point from their opening four matches.

In fairness, Everton have a fairly lengthy injury list for this time of the season, with Lewis Dobbin and Michael Keane both missing out at Bramall Lane with knocks.It’s a rarity throughout a campaign, though, that every player is available for a significant period of time.

Despite the transfer window shutting, it doesn’t mean that Everton can no longer sign players. Clubs can still recruit free agents to bolster their squads. With that in mind, here’s a look at who may fit the bill for the Toffees.

Everton manager Sean Dyche.

Jesse Lingard - Everton were linked with the attacking midfielder last summer before he joined Nottingham Forest, although he managed just two goals in 20 appearances at the City Ground. Lingard has trained with former club West Ham over the summer.

Alfredo Morelos - The striker scored 124 goals for Rangers over six seasons yet there would be question marks around whether he can step up to the Premier League - and his disciplinary record to boot.