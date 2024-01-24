Everton's squad has seen some major changes in comparison to last season, but there are certainly some players who could move on within the next two windows.
The January window has been extremely quiet so far but Everton's hands seem to be tied given their financial restrictions and given their league position and mixed form, fans would love to see some business done, but the reality is that it is certainly unlikely as it stands.
That hasn't stopped players from being linked with a move away; key figures have been targeted by top clubs and while none of those will depart in January, more concrete interest may crop up in the summer.
In terms of their squad, there are fringe players who could benefit from leaving, be it in a permanent move or even a loan deal. With a week to go in the window, we've looked at players who could benefit from leaving Everton.
1. Lewis Dobbin - Loan
The young winger has been used here and there by Dyche this season off the left wing and has been a welcome addition to the first team squad. Promoted due to their lack of finances, he has shown glimpses of what he can offer and his well taken goal against Chelsea proved he can finish as well. However, he would surely benefit from a loan spell to gain valuable minutes as Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma are ahead of him in that position. Photo: PETER POWELL
2. Ben Godfrey
There is real interest in Godfrey from a number of clubs at the moment and given he has played just three times this season, he could leave on loan or in a permanent deal. Perhaps a loan spell could help him rediscover his top form before returning to make an impact.
3. Mason Holgate
Currently on loan at Southampton, he could return to the club after playing just six times. If he does, another loan where he could play regular football would be ideal so he can rediscover his old form, but the club may want to part ways as well, given there has been a big drop-off in quality from the defender.
4. Michael Keane
His departure would be very much dependant on who they could bring in to replace him. Keane has lost the confidence of the fans and Dyche and is a third-choice option that has barely featured. Now 31, a move away could be the most beneficial thing for all parties.