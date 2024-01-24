1 . Lewis Dobbin - Loan

The young winger has been used here and there by Dyche this season off the left wing and has been a welcome addition to the first team squad. Promoted due to their lack of finances, he has shown glimpses of what he can offer and his well taken goal against Chelsea proved he can finish as well. However, he would surely benefit from a loan spell to gain valuable minutes as Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma are ahead of him in that position. Photo: PETER POWELL