Ellis Simms’ Everton exit to Coventry City has been confirmed after being wanted by Swansea City, Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Ellis Simms has said his goodbyes to Everton.

The striker completed a permanent move to Coventry City on Friday evening - in a deal that could be worth between £6-8 million.

Simms joined the Toffees from Manchester City in 2017. He had successful loan spells at Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland before helping Everton avoid Premier League relegation in the second half of last season. He bagged his only goal when scoring a late equaliser in a 2- 2 draw against Chelsea in March.

And although Sean Dyche is currently short of attacking options, Simms has been allowed to join Championship side Coventry City, having signed a four-year contract.

On his departure from Goodison Park, Simm wrote on Twitter: “Today my journey at Everton Football Club has come to an end. I would like to thank my team mates, the coaching staff, the fans and all the people who work for the club and have helped me along the way with my development. I wish the club the best of luck in the future!”

Simms was wanted by several Championship sides after netting seven goals in 17 games during a loan spell at Sunderland in the first half of 2022-23. The Black Cats were keen on the 22-year-old while Ipswich Town had a bid turned down.

But after meeting Coventry manager Mark Robins, Simms knew it was the right club to continue his journey.

