Jarrad Branthwaite injury news.

Jarrad Branthwaite is training away from England’s main group after being promoted to the senior set-up.

The Everton centre-back was promoted from the under-21s after injuries to defenders Levi Colwill, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The trio have pulled out of Three Lions duty.

Lee Carsley’s men underwent their first session at St George’s Park today ahead of their clash against Greece on Thursday evening. But Branthwaite was not involved, with England confirming that he instead was ‘working indoors’. A post on England’s X account said: “23 players are out on the pitch for #ThreeLions training at St. George’s Park today. Jarrad Branthwaite is working indoors, while #YoungLions defender Jarell Quansah has joined Lee Carsley’s squad for this session.”

Branthwaite has only recently returned to action for Everton amid injury issues. The defender had minor groin surgery at the start of the summer but hit setbacks during his recovery. Then after featuring in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in September, he sustained a thigh issue.

Branthwaite made two substitute appearances before he was back in Sean Dyche’s starting line-up for a 0-0 draw against West Ham United last weekend.