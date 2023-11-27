Everton fell to a 3-0 loss to Man Utd in their first game after a Premier League points deduction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Erik ten Hag admitted that Everton can have the fuel to 'hammer' opponents despite their loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees were hit by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League last week for breaching profit and sustainability rules. That's resulted in Sean Dyche's side dropping from 14th and eight points clear of the relegation zone to 19th and five points adrift of safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park for the visit of United, with home supporters in their thousands protesting against the unprecedented punishment. However, Everton succumbed to a 3-0 defeat by United with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford (penalty) and Anthony Martial on target.

Everton had their chances against the Red Devils, however. And ten Hag believes that the Blues will have the motivation to put teams to the sword down the line. The United head coach said: "It's normal when you go to Everton and what this club has to overcome what is really sad and you know they are angry, you know their team is highly motivated and have a lot of fuel to hammer the next opponent. Everton are in a good [moment], recently playing so well. We knew beforehand it was going to be difficult but like such challenges and that's what the team showed today."

Garnacho's stunning third-minute bicycle kick helped quell the Everton crowd, which ten Hag felt was important. He said: 'It was a fantastic goal. This season, there are many games to play, but probably already that is the goal of the season. Not only the finish, the total move from the back to the end.