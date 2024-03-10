Erik ten Hag makes 'low quality' and Everton 'way of play' claims after Man Utd loss

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag defended the number of shots on goal that Everton had against Manchester United - insisting they were 'low-quality chances'.

The Toffees sank to a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford as their winless streak stretched to 11 Premier League games. However, Sean Dyche was left frustrated yet again as Everton spurned several opportunities. In total, the visitors had 23 shots, with six on target.

United had the game sewn up at half-time courtesy of two penalties scored by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively - both won by Alejandro Garnacho.

Ten Hag reckons that the Red Devils' set-up benefited from Everton's high pressing in the first half and his side were deserved winners. The United boss said: “I think the lads did a very good transfer of the game plan by dropping Bruno and Scott [McTominay], and then get in the runs in behind from Garnacho and Rashford.

“We expect the high press from Everton, with their double six goes to our double six and then we created the spaces in behind. I was pleased with that and from there we scored the goals, the penalties, we took benefit from, the way of play, from the pressing.

"We do it already for a longer time in many more games. If you see their xG [expected goals] is not that high and ours is much higher.

“It is their gameplan, obviously. We have players who feel comfortable to defend low but you have to be disciplined and you have to incorporate it very well. It was a team performance, especially our back four with the keeper and Casemiro. They have done very well.

“That’s not true (United will concede lots of goals) because they are low-quality chances. You see the chances, they had some, also I think the way we defended set-plays was very good.