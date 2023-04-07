Erik ten Hag believes that Manchester United are going to have to match Everton’s physicality when the two sides meet at Old Trafford today (12.30 BST).

The Red Devils are aiming to continue their charge towards a Premier League top-four finish - and book a return to the Champions League. Their home form has been immense, having picked up 33 points from 14 games.

Everton, in contrast, are in a relegation scrap and already lost to United twice this term. However, they have made a marked improvement since Sean Dyche was appointed manager at the end of January, with the Toffees picking up 12 points and moving from 19th to 16th so far.

Ten Hag, speaking at his pre-match press conference, has been impressed by the impact Dyche has made at Goodison Park. The United head coach said: “[Sean Dyche] is doing a great job. The [Everton] team is really fit.