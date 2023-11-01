Everton make two changes for Carabao Cup but Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts
Everton team confirmed to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts for Everton as they aim to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals against Burnley at Goodison Park.
Calvert-Lewin features in his six successive game from the outset, which is an achievement for the striker given his injury problems over the previous two seasons. The 26-year-old has scored four goals in eight appearances this campaign, including the winner in Sunday’s 1-0 triumph at West Ham United.
In total, Toffees boss Sean Dyche - facing Burnley for the first time having spent nine-and-a-half years at the Turf Moor helm - makes two changes from the victory over the Hammers. Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young replace Abdoulaye Doucoure and Nathan Patterson respectively.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin .
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Gueye, Doucoure, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto.