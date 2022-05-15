Nine-man Everton blow lead and chance to secure Premier League status against Brentford.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender Mason Holgate react at the end of the match against Brentford. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Everton came within 30 minutes of securing their Premier League status on Sunday but a crazy game at Goodison Park saw them reduced to nine men and slump to a 3-2 defeat against Brentford.

With relegation rivals Leeds United drawing 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albon earlier in the day, the Toffees just needed to better their result to secure a spot in the top flight next season.

They got off to the perfect start when Dominic Calvert-Lewin poached his first goal since August to put the hosts 1-0 up after just 10 minutes.

But teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off for bringing down Ivan Toney just minutes later and then Seamus Coleman scored an own goal to put Brentford level at 1-1.

Richarlison put Everton back in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

However, two mad second-half minutes saw Everton concede two goals as Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry struck on 62 minutes and 64 minutes.

Everton’s Brazilian striker Richarlison fights for the ball it with Brentford’s Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer

It got worse for Everton, who ended the match with nine men when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent off just four minutes after coming on for a reckless challenge on Henry.

Everton remain two points above the drop zone with two games of the season left to play but manager Frank Lampard was left to rue the first red card that changed the game.

Red card changes everything

“It’s pretty simple. We had control of the game. We looked like we would score more goals and win the game. The red card changes everything,” Lampard told BBC Sport.

Richarlison was appealing for a penalty when Brentford pumped the ball long for Toney, who got goal side of Branthwaite, had his heels clipped and earned the defender a red card.

“Maybe Richarlison should go down more easily with the shirt pull,” Lampard said. “But no complaints about the red card, it is a mistake by Jarrad.

“The goal they scored from a corner is not a meant header and then they score again really quickly. The fans have given everything and we must go again on Thursday.

“Hopefully Michael Keane, who was sick overnight, comes back. We have three centre-halves out and it’s very hard to sustain results like that. We will fight until the end no matter what bodies we have left.