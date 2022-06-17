Everton advertise for ‘unique’ new manager role as Kevin Thelwell revamp continues

Everton are recruiting for a loans pathway manager to help the development of their promising prospects.

Everton are looking to recruit a loans pathway manager as their behind-the-scenes revamp continues.

The new role, advertised on websites including trainingground.guru and jobsinfootball.com, has a remit of assisting players ‘in their first steps within senior professional football’.

The Toffees underwent a strategical review during the 2021-22 season before Kevin Thelwell was hired as the new director of football in February. Marcel Brands left his post two months earlier.

Thelwell, prised from New York Red Bulls and having previously worked for Wolves, is now tasked with implementing Everton's new blueprint.

Several roles have been advertised in recent months, with the Blues now on the lookout for a loans manager.

The job brief says: "We are extremely excited to be searching for a Loan Pathways Manager to come and join us within our Academy as we embark on a significant chapter within the history of Everton Football Club.

“As Loan Pathways Manager you will become an integral part of the team, working closely with our Academy Director and Head of Academy Coaching in supporting the identification of loan opportunities through an in-depth analysis of Football League clubs and utilising your own extensive network of individuals across the football landscape; while taking into consideration the best interests of the young players’ development whilst out on loan and the relevant playing philosophies of the host clubs.

“You will provide a comprehensive package of support to assist players and navigate the challenges of the experience of being on loan, as well as collating and reporting on progress information from key points of contact within host clubs.

“This is a unique and new role within the club. You will have the opportunity to assist players in their first steps within senior professional football."

Background

Lewis Dobbin warms up for Everton. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton are looking for a candidate who has a UEFA A Licence while essential experience includes ‘working with players within the professional game at first team and/ or under-23 level’ and ‘excellent technical and tactical football knowledge’.

In the 2021-22 season, Everton sent youngsters Lewis Gibson (Sheffield Wednesday) Ellis Simms (Hearts) and Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers) out on loan to garner first-team experience.

The Toffees may now be looking for several more of their fledgling talents to go out and play senior football.

Striker Lewis Dobbin is highly regarded and made five appearances for Everton last season. The England youth international, 19, penned a new three-year contract in January.

Meanwhile, midfielder Isaac Price was handed his Premier League debut off the bench on the final-day defeat against Arsenal.