Everton agent fees for the 2024-25 period revealed.

Everton were the third lowest spenders when it came to agent fees for the 2024-25 period.

FA figures show that the Toffees splashed out £ 9,156,955 between the period of 2 February 2024 and 3 February 2025. Only newly-promoted pair Ipswich (£6,264,471) and Southampton (£8,900, 718) spent less. In total, Premier League clubs racked up combined agent fees of £ 409,137,387. Chelsea sit top, having forked out just more than £60 million.

In the period, Everton signed Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien Tim Iroegbunam and Asmir Begovic on permanent transfers along with loanees Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala. The likes of Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Harrison Armstrong all signed new deals.

Meanwhile, Everton also brokered the return of David Moyes as manager in January after the sacking of Sean Dyche. Moyes was represented by his brother, Kenny. Moyes’ assistant Billy McKinly also used Kenny Moyes as his intermediary.

The money spent by Everton on agent fees reduced from 2023-24 which was a figure of £10.6 million. The previous year, it came in at £13.5 million. Given their recent financial issues, the Blues made a significant effort to decrease costs. Outgoing director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted earlier this year Everton have sold players for a combined £225 million - and signed new recruits for £145 million.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the January transfer window closed, Thelwell said: “[We have] generated £225 million in transfer income and only spent £145 million on the team. It has not been what any of us have ever wanted for Everton. But it’s something we have had to do unfortunately to stay afloat or be on the right side of PSR [profitability and sustainability rules].

“We are coming out of a tunnel. We can see the light but in our reality we are not quite out of that tunnel. I feel we are in fairly good shape and that gives us a real strong opportunity to attack the market and start to develop a team that is capable of getting back to winning trophies and getting into Europe and befitting of the world-class stadium we are going to be moving into. I was keen in this window not to put all that work in jeopardy by doing something daft in the market that meant we… had less to spend in the summer.”