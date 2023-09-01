Everton ‘agree loan deal’ with Brentford for £8.5m-rated forward

The Everton forward will leave the club after agreeing a loan deal.

Everton have reportedly agreed another deal to allow a player to leave the club on deadline day: - with Neal Maupay set to sign for Brentford on loan.

The Frenchman has struggled for regular minutes during his time on Merseyside and with Everton bringing in the likes of Beto and Youssef Chermiti, he has fallen down the pecking order under Sean Dyche.

Maupay, 27, registered an assist on Tuesday night for Arnaut Danjuma, with that late goal helping them to complete a late comeback victory over Doncaster in the EFL Cup.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have reached a verbal agreement to sign Maupay on loan with option to buy from Everton.

He is set to complete a medical and he looks set to be the second Everton player to leave on loan this summer, after Mason Holgate completed a temporary move to Southampton last week.

It’s a return to a club where he enjoyed great success prior to his move to Brighton; he lit up the Championship in the 2018/19 season, scoring 25 times and assisting on eight occasions and he re-joins the club at a time where he should receive more minutes than he would at Everton due to Ivan Toney’s suspension.

Maupay joined Everton from Brighton in the summer of 2022 but went onto struggle massively under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche, netting just one Premier League goal.