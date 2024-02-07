Everton's transfer business has been vastly limited across the past few years and this summer brings no guarantee of spending.
Their proposed takeover, ongoing appeals and charges from the Premier League have resulted in plenty of questions and, so far, there's been few answers and money continues to be tight.
They could be pressured into selling some of their best players to raise funds and, for Sean Dyche, it was paramount that they were able to keep a hold of such figures in the January window to help avoid relegation. With all of that hanging over their heads, we've decided to look at eight transfer decisions that Everton will have to make in the summer.
1. Amadou Onana
The midfielder has been targeted by multiple elite clubs in recent windows and his future could well lie away from the club, if a big enough offer arrives. Sums around £50-60m have been floated but the club may have to sell him to raise funds.
2. Seamus Coleman
The Irish international's deal is up at the end of the season and given the effect he has on the club and still high levels of fitness, another year extension may be in order.
3. Ashley Young
A free signing in the summer, there are certainly doubts whether he could sustain another year at Everton. His versatility has been helpful but it's not clear whether the club would offer him anything.
4. Jack Harrison
On loan from Leeds United, his deal doesn't include a obligation-to-buy, meaning he will return at the end of his deal. If Leeds don't secure promotion and Everton remain in the top-flight, then it wouldn't cost much to make the deal permanent, and it is likely he would want to remain in the Premier League. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images