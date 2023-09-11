Register
Everton and Liverpool feature in shock positions of Premier League matchday ticket prices - gallery

The prices for tickets for each Premier League team will certainly shock fans.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

Liverpool and Everton boast two of the Premier League’s best followings and tickets are extremely difficult to acquire for supporting fans.

Prices for tickets has always been a point of deliberation for fans, and it is especially important at a time where the basic cost of living is continually on the rise.

Following a team home and away across a 38-game season comes with massive time, transport and plenty of other costs involved; one media outlet claimed it cost the average Liverpool fan during the 2021/22 season £2,620.70 to follow their side home and away with tickets and transport costs involved. Whilst Everton’s was recorded as £2,563.70.

However, we’ve decided to look at how much the cheapest ticket is for each individual Premier League side.

The data was released by the Athletic, and it has certainly got plenty of fans talking.

Cheapest Ticket - £9.00

1. Liverpool - Anfield

Cheapest Ticket - £9.00

Cheapest Ticket - £25.00

2. Chelsea - Stamford Bridge

Cheapest Ticket - £25.00

Cheapest Ticket - £25.00

3. Burnley - Turf Moor

Cheapest Ticket - £25.00

Cheapest Ticket - £28.00

4. AFC Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

Cheapest Ticket - £28.00 Photo: Henry Browne

