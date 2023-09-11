The prices for tickets for each Premier League team will certainly shock fans.

Liverpool and Everton boast two of the Premier League’s best followings and tickets are extremely difficult to acquire for supporting fans.

Prices for tickets has always been a point of deliberation for fans, and it is especially important at a time where the basic cost of living is continually on the rise.

Following a team home and away across a 38-game season comes with massive time, transport and plenty of other costs involved; one media outlet claimed it cost the average Liverpool fan during the 2021/22 season £2,620.70 to follow their side home and away with tickets and transport costs involved. Whilst Everton’s was recorded as £2,563.70.

However, we’ve decided to look at how much the cheapest ticket is for each individual Premier League side.

The data was released by the Athletic, and it has certainly got plenty of fans talking.

1 . Liverpool - Anfield Cheapest Ticket - £9.00

2 . Chelsea - Stamford Bridge Cheapest Ticket - £25.00

3 . Burnley - Turf Moor Cheapest Ticket - £25.00