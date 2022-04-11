Everton and Liverpool’s intriguing predicted Premier League final place finish after dramatic weekend

It was a pivotal weekend on both sides of Stanley Park.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 11th April 2022, 1:53 pm

All in all, Everton and Liverpool fans will have been left feeling fairly satisfied after this weekend’s latest round of Premier League fixtures.

While Frank Lampard’s men gave their survival hopes a major boost with a 1-0 over Manchester United, Liverpool fought back twice to secure a valuable point in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City that keeps them within one point of the defending titles at the summit of the table.

But with a relegation battle and a Premier League title on the line respectively, how did those two results affect the Blues and the Reds’ hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City

Pts: 91. GD: +65. Chance of winning EPL title: 67%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Pts: 89. GD: +58. Chance of winning EPL title: 33%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Pts: 78. GD: +49. Chance of UCL qualification: 99%.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Pts: 59. GD: +23. Chance of UCL qualification: 65%.

