It was a pivotal weekend on both sides of Stanley Park.

All in all, Everton and Liverpool fans will have been left feeling fairly satisfied after this weekend’s latest round of Premier League fixtures.

While Frank Lampard’s men gave their survival hopes a major boost with a 1-0 over Manchester United, Liverpool fought back twice to secure a valuable point in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City that keeps them within one point of the defending titles at the summit of the table.

But with a relegation battle and a Premier League title on the line respectively, how did those two results affect the Blues and the Reds’ hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City Pts: 91. GD: +65. Chance of winning EPL title: 67%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool Pts: 89. GD: +58. Chance of winning EPL title: 33%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea Pts: 78. GD: +49. Chance of UCL qualification: 99%.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur Pts: 59. GD: +23. Chance of UCL qualification: 65%.