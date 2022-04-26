The BBC pundit isn’t afraid of an outlandish shout or two.

As we quickly come towards the end of the Premier League season, it’s safe to say that it’s been a campaign of twists and turns.

With matters still to be decided at both ends of the table, both Everton and Liverpool have plenty left to play for in their remaining fixtures.

And while the top flight can be a nightmare to predict, one man who valiantly gives it a go every week is Mark Lawrenson.

The BBC Sport pundit delivers his roundup of expected scorelines before every weekend’s action - to varying degress of success.

If nothing else, however, they tend to make for interesting reading, and with that in mind, we’ve compiled a full table of how the Premier League standings would look if every single one of Lawro’s predictions had actually come true this term.

Check it out below...

*This table includes Lawrenson’s predictions up to April 21st

1. 1st: Manchester City GP: 32. W: 28. D: 4. L:0. Pts: 88. +/-: 0.

2. 2nd: Liverpool GP: 32. W: 24. D: 8. L:0. Pts: 88. +/-: 0.

3. 3rd: Chelsea GP: 31. W: 24. D: 6. L:1. Pts: 78. +/-: 0.

4. 4th: Manchester United GP: 33. W: 24. D: 3. L:6. Pts: 75. +/-: +2.