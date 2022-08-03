Everton and Newcastle-linked forward breaks silence on future with 30-word response

Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with Everton, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest after Watford’s Premier League relegation.

Emmanuel Dennis has admitted he ‘will see’ what happens before the summer transfer window closes regarding his future.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the forward’s future after Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

Dennis was a bright spark in a grim season for the Hornets. In his first campaign in England, he recorded 10 goals and six assists in 35 games.

The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with a departure from Vicarage Road this summer.

Everton are claimed to have expressed interest as they bid to replace Richarlison, while top-flight rivals Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are said to be keen.

Despite talk of a Watford exit, he started their 1-0 defeat of Sheffield United in their 2022-23 Championship curtain-raiser on Monday night.

What’s been said

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dennis gave an ambiguous answer when asked about his future.

He said: “I enjoyed the game today. We won the game so I’m happy.

“I’m still a player of the team so I just do my job and we’ll see what happens.”

Background

Everton have signed three players so far this summer in James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre (loan) and Dwight McNeil.

But there’s still the void of last season’s 11-goal top scorer Richarlison, who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million, to fill.