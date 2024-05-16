Everton’s season has been full of difficulties - both on and off-the-pitch - but as we enter the final game of the season there is a good feeling at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s careful guidance and stern leadership has helped to battle through tricky waters and away from relegation and they head to Arsenal on the final weekend with a renewed hope. Having won more games than Brighton this season, as well as registering the fourth-best defence in the league, there are plenty of positives to take from the campaign.

They can certainly build from such a position but the summer window will bring new challenges as up to eight players could depart after loan spells and contracts expiring. However, before then, the basis to build on for next season is clear and we’ve decided to look at their best starting XI right now ahead of the summer business.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Considering he has been placed in some peoples' 'Team of the Year' it is safe to say that the England number one has been in fine form. In fact, he has matured and become a better keeper over time. David Raya is the only keeper to register more clean sheets and he is one of the club's best and most important players.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey The defender has come back into the mix across the last few months of the season. Strong, quick and experienced, he has emerged as the most dependable defender for that role.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Since joining he has played every single game in the league and has been an incredible free signing. Showing no signs of slowing down, he continues to be a key figure.