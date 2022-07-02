Brennan Johnson has penned a new deal with Nottingham Forest, having also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The Daily Mail reported in May that the Toffees were keeping tabs on the forward and was ‘top of their wish list’ along with James Tarkowski.

Johnson, 21, helped Forest return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years last season.

The Wales international recorded 19 goals and nine assists as Steve Cooper’s men earned promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Despite being linked with Everton - along with top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Brentford - Johnson has opted to pen a fresh four-year deal at his boyhood club.

What’s been said

Speaking to Forest’s website, Johnson said: “Just wanted to say that firstly the support that I’ve felt from the fans last season was unbelievable. Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it’s going to happen.

“It has been an unbelievable journey from the Academy to the first team and I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do.