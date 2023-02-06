Leeds United have sacked Jesse Marsch.

Leeds United have sacked head coach Jesse Marsch.

The American has been relieved of his duties at Elland Road after a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Marsch spent just shy of a year in charge of Leeds and guided them to Premier League safety last season after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa.

But results have been poor this campaign and the Whites sit only above Everton outside the drop zone because of goal difference. They’ve not won a game since November.

A Leeds United statement said: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

“Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

