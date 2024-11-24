Everton and West Ham's Premier League rivals sack manager after just 12 matches

Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper after their loss to Chelsea.

The Welshman leaves the King Power Stadium after just 12 games in charge. Cooper took charge of the Foxes after their promotion back to the Premier League. Enzo Maresca guided Leicester to the Championship title last season but he left for Chelsea in the summer.

Cooper came in as his replacement but has been axed following a 2-1 loss to Maresca’s Chelsea yesterday. Leicester sit 16th in the table - one place and one point below Everton. A club statement said: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”