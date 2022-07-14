Ryan Astley has joined League One club Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

The defender joins the League One outfit for the season in a bid to gain senior experience.

Astley made 20 appearances for the Toffees’ under-23 in Premier League 2 last campaign.

Impressively, he made his debut for David Unsworth’s-then side aged just 16 in March 2018.

The 20-year-old has already made two appearances for Accrington during their pre-season programme - in wins over Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City last night.

And Astley - a Wales under-21 international - is relishing playing for John Coleman’s outfit.

What’s been said

Speaking to Stanley’s club website, he said: “I am delighted to sign. I was looking forward to a change of environment, I think I needed that at this time in my career, and the lads are class, they have all welcomed me and it’s been really good.

“I am looking forward to playing games where three points are on the line week in, week out.”

Wham Stadium boss John Coleman added: “Ryan has got a good pedigree, he has represented Wales at under-21 level and has captained Everton’s under-23s.

“We need a solid defender and Ryan ticks all the boxes.

“He is a nice lad and I think he gets what Accrington is all about. I am hoping for big things from him.”

Background

Astley is the third Everton player to leave on loan this summer.

Goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Harry Tyrer have joined SC Cambuur and Chester respectively.