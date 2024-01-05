Everton appeal against Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card suffered against Crystal Palace
The Everton forward was controversially sent off after a tackle on Nathaniel Clyne.
Everton have appealed against the highly controversial red card which saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off against Crystal Palace.
Calvert-Lewin was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh after a check by VAR deemed his tackle on Nathaniel Clyne to be a red card offence. The two sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park and they will now play a third-round replay at Goodison Park to decide who progresses.
Reports claim that Everton are keen to understand why and how referee Kavanagh came to the decision to send off the striker for a clean tackle, when the referee allowed the challenge to pass without giving a free-kick at the time. It left fans and even players baffled over the decision, with Palace defender Joachim Andersen shown on camera telling Calvert-Lewin 'it's not a red' as the pair looked on and waited for the decision. If the appeal is not overturned, the forward will miss Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Fulham plus the FA Cup replay against Palace if his three-match ban is not overturned.
Everton will most likely ask for the audio from the situations, so they can provide the recordings of conversations between the VAR and on-pitch officials, to see just how Kavanagh came to his ultimate decision of red card having initially not seen it as a free-kick offence. The Toffees have already had to contend with controversial decision this season including Ibrahima Konate's escape from a second yellow card in the Merseyside derby, the disallowed goal against Calvert-Lewin against Tottenham, Amadou Onana not being awarded a penalty against Tottenham and the handball given against Onana against Manchester City.