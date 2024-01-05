Everton appeal against Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card suffered against Crystal Palace

Everton have appealed against the highly controversial red card which saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off against Crystal Palace.

Calvert-Lewin was dismissed by referee Chris Kavanagh after a check by VAR deemed his tackle on Nathaniel Clyne to be a red card offence. The two sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park and they will now play a third-round replay at Goodison Park to decide who progresses.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports claim that Everton are keen to understand why and how referee Kavanagh came to the decision to send off the striker for a clean tackle, when the referee allowed the challenge to pass without giving a free-kick at the time. It left fans and even players baffled over the decision, with Palace defender Joachim Andersen shown on camera telling Calvert-Lewin 'it's not a red' as the pair looked on and waited for the decision. If the appeal is not overturned, the forward will miss Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Fulham plus the FA Cup replay against Palace if his three-match ban is not overturned.