Everton’s best starting line-up now Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre have signed

Everton have made three signings fo far in the summer transfer window.

Everton fans have had to be patient over the summer.

There was understandable clamour for the Toffees to bring in fresh faces in the transfer window.

Not that Frank Lampard needed reminding. He was well aware after Everton avoided Premier League relegation by just four points last season.

James Tarkowski arrived the second day into the window on a free transfer from Burnley.

And after several weeks of swathes of names linked, Everton finally added to their squad again.

Last week, versatile left-sided player Ruben Vinagre joined on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Then a day later, the Blues splashed out what could reach £20 million for Dwight McNeil from Burnley.

Certainly, Lampard’s squad is looking much healthier ahead of Everton’s Premier League 2022-23 curtain-raiser against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Of course, injuries will take their toll across the season and some new faces might still be handed before the window closes.

But as things stand, here’s what we think the Toffees’ best starting line-up is.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Firmly remains No.1 and his responsibilities have grown under Lampard, having captained Everton in pre-season while Seamus Coleman has been injured. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2. CB - Ben Godfrey Had an uninterrupted pre-season and will now be hoping to build some momentum after several issues last term. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Yerry Mina The Colombia international simply has to play when he’s fit and if he is to remain at Goodison. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

4. CB - James Tarkowski Been immense in pre-season and perhaps even surpasses expectations. A real shrewd summer signing. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images