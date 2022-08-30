Everton boss Frank Lampard issues Anthony Gordon transfer latest amid Chelsea defeat

Chelsea have been keen to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon but he netted for a second successive game against Leeds United.

Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring for Everton against Leeds. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Frank Lampard declared he no longer has to worry about Anthony Gordon’s Everton future before the summer transfer window shuts.

The forward netted his second goal in as many games to earn the Toffees a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

Gordon’s composed 17th-minute finish gave Everton the lead at Elland Road before Luis Sinisterra equalised for the home side after half-time.

Gordon has been courted by Chelsea in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel bids to strengthen his attacking options.

The Londoners suffered a miserable 2-1 loss to Southampton as their stuttering start to the new season continued.

Speaking to BT Sport after Everton’s draw, Lampard implied that Gordon’s worth is almost priceless to Everton.

The Goodison Park manager said: “I don’t have to worry about him anymore. A couple more days, you saw the worth that he is to this club.

“Attitude is amazing and I’ve always talked to him since I joined the club that I want more goals from you because he’s got everything - attitude, ability and speed.

“That will give him confidence. We’re playing games without and out-and-out striker and we need that from our wingers.