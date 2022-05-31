Frank Lampard has been slapped with a £30,000 fine by the Football Association.

Frank Lampard has been slapped with a £30,000 fine by the Football Association for comments he made after Everton’s defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last month.

The Toffees boss has been charged with breaching FA rule E3 which is ‘in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing’.

Background

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on 24 April.

However, Lampard was frustrated that his side were not awarded the penalty when the game was goalless.

In the second half, Toffees winger Anthony Gordon went down in the penalty area following a collision with Reds defender Joel Matip - but referee Stuart Attwell did not award a spot-kick.

Lampard said after the game that Liverpool would have been given a penalty had the same challenge been made on Mo Salah at the other end.

He said: “It’s a penalty in the second half for us. I don’t think you get them here.

“If it’s Mo Salah at their end, he gets a penalty. I’m not trying to create a conflict here, it’s just the reality of football sometimes.

“Maybe I’ve played at clubs when we’re in the top reaches of the league, the crowd is behind them and you get them or you don’t.

“For me, for sure, it was a penalty on Anthony. It’s a foul and you don’t get them here.

“I think they are open to it now but it is gone. It is a disappointment, in the cold light of day I think it is a penalty.”

What’s been said

An FA statement said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Frank Lampard £30,000 after finding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing.