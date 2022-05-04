Everton face Leicester City this weekend in their Premier League relegation battle.

Frank Lampard is looking to use this week to work on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton fitness ahead of five crucial final games of the season.

The Toffees delivered a huge result in their Premier League relegation battle with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea last Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It moved 18th-placed Everton back within two points of Burnley and Leeds United, having played a game fewer.

Calvert-Lewin returned to the bench against Chelsea following a quad injury. The striker has endured a difficult season because of various setbacks.

Meanwhie, Yerry Mina was back in the starting line-up after he was rested for the defeat to Liverpool the previous weekend.

The Colombia international only recovered from a long-term quad issue recently and is being carefully managed.

Now with a clear week of training before making the trip to Leicester City on Sunday, Lampard's aiming to improve Calvert-Lewin's conditioning.

What’s been said

The Everton boss told the club's website: “With Yerry, I’m delighted he’s come back into the fray in terms of his fitness.

“You can see that leadership, presence and personality he brings. He is a big leader for us. It was great to see him play like that.

“We have a week now [before the Leicester game] to get Dom more fit, because he can be a big player for us – we know that – and to keep the levels in the squad high and positive.