The Everton midfielder has made great strides this season and become a key figure for Sean Dyche.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton manager Sean Dyche has explained how he has helped to improve Amadou Onana following his recent upturn in form.

Onana, 22, has become a key figure in the Everton side at the base of midfield, allowing the likes of James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure to express themselves further up the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After what was a mixed debut campaign last season, he has certainly found his feet for club and country and he is starting to shine for the Toffees.

Not only has his overall defensive work improved, he's now averaging more than double successful long balls than he did last year and his 71.4% accuracy ranks him fourth in the Premier League behind the trio of Moises Caicedo, Thiago Silva and Rodri.

And Dyche has explained the steps they've taken on the training pitch to help him improve, claiming he has been 'putting the hard yards in' in recent months.

"I think he's maturing as a player." Dyche explained. "I think he's realized the defensive responsibility better, I think he's doing it better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think he's seeing the game quicker, which I've spoken endlessly about to him and shown him some clips him and Jimmy, to be fair, you know, Gana [Gueye] is slightly different with his maturity.

"He sees things a bit quicker. And I spoken to Amadou and Jimmy about the importance of that positional sense whilst trying to allow him the freedom to play as well because they can both play.

"They're very good on the ball and I think there's more to come and then putting in the hard yards because they're the top midfield players historically have always covered the ground and I think he's improved without the mental aspect of it, just the literal basics of working really hard as a midfield player.