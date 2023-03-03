Brian Sorensen indicated his Everton side are showing they are the place to be for young stars hoping to break into Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad.

Sorensen’s side return to league action for the first time in a month as they entertain Aston Villa in a crunch battle for a top five spot at Walton Hall Park this Sunday (kick off 1pm).

An early FA Cup exit combined with an extended international break meant Everton have not been played since a 0-0 draw to league leaders Manchester United on February 5, however, Sorensen is confident the lack of action won’t have an impact this weekend.

“It’s nice to hae everybody back after the international break. We had a good time to prepare for the Villa game and that has been nice” said the Blues head coach.

“I think the girls are super professional. They go off on international break and sometimes with how the schedule is you have a weekend free, but it has been a weekend where we have been working. It actually just creates an extra hunger to come back and show where we are at.

“I actually enjoyed it (the break) and being able to look back at our season so far and seeing what needed to still be done in terms of improving the team overall. I had a little time in being able to go back and we don’t always have the time and luxury to be able to do that.”

A host of Everton’s young international stars were on show during the international break, with both Jess Park making her first England start and Emily Ramsay included in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the very first time - and the Danish boss said the inclusion of the duo is proving Everton is the place to be for floruishing internationals.

“I saw that Jess had that potential in her, and that is why we did everything we could to bring her in. It just shows that if those good young players get consistent playing time to showcase themselves, they will take it and Jess has been a perfect example.

