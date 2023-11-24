The latest Everton news after 10-point deduction.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has spoken of his 'shock' after the club was handed a 10-point deduction for breaching financial fair play regulations.

The 10-point deduction has dominated the footballing world across the last week, and ahead of the return of football this weekend, it is likely we will see strong protests from the fans at Goodison Park this weekend.

Furthermore, Everton are facing potential legal action from the three relegated clubs from last season who believe they are entitled to around £300m in compensation.

Dyche, speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Manchester United, said: "Like everyone in these parts, we’re shocked. And the wave of noise says most people are shocked. The enormity of it. The disproportion of it. So we’re a bit aggrieved. But it doesn’t change the focus of sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win and the performances to feel different.

"We are along the right lines but this has given us a push backwards. The job hasn’t changed but it makes it more difficult, pending the appeal.”