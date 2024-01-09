Everton boss Sean Dyche handed massive striker boost after key decision

The Everton attacker was controversially sent off during their FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

Everton have successfully overturned the red card awarded to Dominic Calvert-Lewin following an appeal process.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, was sent off for a tackle on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne which would have seen him receive a three-match suspension, but the club was quick to appeal following the goalless draw at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup third-round.

It would have been the first sending off of his career, but the Football Association (FA) has overturned the dismissal and Calvert-Lewin can return to action immediately, with Everton's next game coming on January 14 against Aston Villa.

The decision incensed not just Everton fans but football fans in general, with many labelling the decision as completely wrong, and Sean Dyche raised his frustrations at referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team following the draw. "I have no clue what that [monitor] is there for," said Everton manager Sean Dyche following the game.