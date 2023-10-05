The Everton manager spoke to the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche addressed the media ahead of his side’s clash with Bournemouth this weekend and he’s under no illusions about the reality of his side’s situation following their loss against Luton.

After successive away day victories over Aston Villa and Brentford, Everton had seemingly turned a corner following four losses in five league games at the start of the new season.

But that was followed up by a disappointing performance and result at home to the newly-promoted side, as Everton gifted them their first ever Premier League victory.

He spoke to the media and addressed team news, the feeling within his squad, the form of Jarrad Branthwaite, the possibility of a two-man attack as well as recounting that final day victory over Bournemouth which confirmed their league status.

Here’s all the key lines from the press conference.

1 . Dyche on team news “Seamus is making progress. Andre is touch and go. Dele is a bit longer term.”

2 . Dyche on VAR “I’m a fan of it on the decision making side of things. As a fan, it slows the game down.” Photo: Ryan Pierse

3 . Dyche on Jarrad Branthwaite’s contract update “I think things are pretty close now, we’ve been talking for a while with him.”