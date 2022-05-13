Will the Toffees beat the drop this season?

As the end of the Premier League season fast approaches, Everton’s top flight status is still in doubt.

The Toffees currently sit 16th in the table, two points clear of the drop zone with three games left to play following a midweek stalemate against relegated Watford.

Frank Lampard’s side also saw their bid for survival boosted by Leeds United’s 3-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea on Wednesday.

But what effect have those results had on the Blues’ hopes of staying up this term?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City Pts: 94. GD: +75. Percentage chance of winning the title: 93%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool Pts: 91. GD: +69. Percentage chance of winning the title: 7%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea Pts: 75. GD: +45. Percentage chance of Champions League qualification: 99%.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur Pts: 70. GD: +26. Percentage chance of Champions League qualification: 47%.