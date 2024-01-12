Everton call up 19-year-old for training ahead of Aston Villa clash

Everton's Finch Farm training ground. (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves)

Everton's squad are being put through their paces ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees return to action after what will be a 10-day absence following a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Everton turn their attention back to the Premier League and will be aiming to ease their current predicament as they sit just one point and one place above the drop zone - having been hit with a 10-point deduction that has been appealed.

Everton now prepare to face a Villa side who are this season's surprise package and sit second in the table. The Blues uploaded photos of Thursday's training session from Finch Farm. Dwight McNeil was not spotted after suffering an ankle injury at Palace. Manager Sean Dyche was hopeful over the winger's issue but the fact he was stretchered off at Selhurst Park suggests he may not be involved against Villa.

Meanwhile, there was no Ashley Young (hamstring) or Dele (hip). Abdoulaye Doucoure was another who could not be seen, although Sky Sports reported that he was with the group on Wednesday. Doucoure has missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury - with Everton now winning during that period.

And with Idrissa Gana Gueye departing to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, there was a new youngster spotted among the first team. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jordan Picford was Isaac Heath.