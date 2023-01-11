Full details of Everton fans’ planned protest and team bus welcoming for Southampton clash.

Everton fans display banners protesting the club board during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on January 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

An Everton campaign demanding sweeping changes at the club has issued details ahead of a ‘large scale’ sit-in protest after Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Goodison Park.

NSNOW - formerly the 27 Years Campaign named after the length of time since the Toffees last won a trophy when created in 2022 - along with fan and social media groups have joined forces to form the#AllTogetherNow campaign and called for majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to upheave the Goodison Park hierarchy.

Advertisement

Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season but find themselves in another battle at the bottom of the table this campaign. They currently sit 18th.

Plans are in place to give Frank Lampard and his troops arriving on the team bus a raucous reception when basement side Southampton visit this weekend. Those in the #AllTogetherNow campaign then plan to stay in their seats after the final whistle, with crowd-funded banners representing their views to be depicted.

What’s been said

A statement from NSNOW, a take on the club’s motto Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, said: “More than 67 fan & social media groups, plus 21 official supporter clubs representing 10’s of thousands of Evertonians have joined forces in the #AllTogetherNow campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The campaign calls on Farhad Moshiri to make sweeping changes at Chair, board & executive levels. It demands he brings in competent, experienced professionals who can reverse the club’s decline, & make the necessary changes to make Everton competitive once more.

“At Everton’s critical home game versus Southampton on Saturday fans are pledging their support to Frank Lampard & the team with a resumption of the coach greeting prior to the match and full-blooded support during the game.

Everton fans will welcome in the team bus before Saturday’s clash against Southampton. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“Immediately after full-time, Evertonians from all areas of the ground will join in a large-scale SIT IN which will highlight Farhad Moshiri’s failure to change and strengthen Chair, board and executive positions at the club. The sit-in will feature numerous crowd-funded banners calling for change.

Advertisement

“Since the Brighton home defeat, there has been a widespread realisation & agreement that it is only Everton fans, as true custodians of the club, who can force Farhad Moshiri to make the changes necessary to rescue Everton. We will continue to provide the team and manager with the backing Evertonians are renowned for. However, we can no longer tolerate the failure of the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri to address the glaring leadership deficiencies at the chair, board and executive levels.

“Six years ago, in January 2017 Farhad Moshiri talked of ‘a narrow window of opportunity’. Facing two successive relegation battles that window has all but closed. Only sweeping leadership changes can offer any prospect of his window of opportunity re-opening.

Advertisement