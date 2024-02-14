Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton chief commercial and communications offer Richard Kenyon has thanked supporters for their patience as the club awaits the outcome of their appeal from the Premier League following a 10-point deduction.

The Toffees were hit with the heavy punishment in November for a breach of profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season. As a result, Sean Dyche's side have been plunged into a relegation battle for a third successive season.

An appeal hearing took place earlier this month, with the hope that the sanction will be reduced, at a minimum. However, an outcome is still to be made public.

In a message to supporters, Kenyon said via the club's website: "Everyone at the club appreciates that the outcome of our appeal against the 10-point sanction will be foremost in the minds of all Evertonians and we thank you for the incredible support and patience you have shown throughout what has been a difficult period. At this time, there is no update we are able to provide on these matters but please rest assured, we will share any news with you as soon as we are able to do so."

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season, which will be Everton's final campaign at Goodison Park, can be renewed from tomorrow. Keyon says that several things are planned to give the Grand Old Lady a fitting send off.