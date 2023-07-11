Everton ‘close’ to signing €22m Leeds United attacker wanted by Aston Villa

Reports in Italy have suggested Everton are close to signing Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Sportitalia, the winger is edging towards a Leeds United departure to return to the Premier League.

Gnonto, 19, suffered relegation in his maiden season at Elland Road, having joined from Zurich last summer. He recorded two goals and four assists in 24 appearances as the Whites were demoted to the Championship.

As a result, Gnonto has been heavily linked with an exit from Leeds in the transfer window. And it is suggested that the Italy international appears set to join Everton.

The Toffees avoided relegation from the top flight on the final day of last season. Having scored the second-fewest goals in the division, attacking recruits have very much been at the top of Sean Dyche's priority list this summer.

And it is said that Gnonto will arrive to provide depth in the wide areas, with Dwight McNeil, Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray the current options.

Aston Villa have been on the trail of Gnonto but are reportedly 'in the background'.